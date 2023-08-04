Brian Setzer dons a “Black Leather Jacket” for new single from upcoming album

Surfdog Records

Brian Setzer has released a new single from his upcoming solo album The Devil Always Collects, which is due out September 15.

The song is called “Black Leather Jacket,” and in a video discussing how he wrote it, he explains that it’s about a journey taken by the ultimate rock ‘n roll accessory.

“It followed the guy through his whole life. He wore a black leather jacket when he met his girl and then got into a crash,” says the Stray Cats frontman. “Til the very end he had a black leather jacket. I like the idea of it. Black leather jackets are very personal things. They’re something you keep. You don’t get rid of those.”

Speaking about his own lineup of leather jackets, Setzer adds, “I still have one from England from the ’80s.” He laughs, “Surprisingly it’s a little small. It must have shrunk! But I still take it out for a ride.”

As previously reported, Brian will kick off his first tour in four years, the Rockabilly Riot tour, on September 27 in Red Bank, New Jersey. A complete list of dates can be found at briansetzer.com. He says the set list might features a few covers, including the Ray Charles classic “George On My Mind.”

