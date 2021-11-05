Brian Wilson, Carole King, U2, Van Morrison among nominees for 2021 Hollywood Music in Media Awards

Courtesy of Hollywood Music in Media Awards

A number of well-known veteran music artists have received nominations for the 2021 Hollywood Music in Media Awards — the HMMAs — which honor composers, songwriters, and music supervisors for their work in music for film, television and videogames.

This year’s nominees include Brian Wilson, Carole King, U2, Van Morrison and Devo‘s Mark Mothersbaugh.

Wilson received two nods, both for his recent documentary Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road. Brian will vie for the Song: Documentary Film honor for “Right Where I Belong,” which the Beach Boys legend co-wrote with My Morning Jacket‘s Jim James, while the movie itself has been nominated in the Music Documentary/Special Program category.

King has been nominated for the Song: Feature Film for “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” from the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer co-wrote that tune with the movie’s star, Jennifer Hudson, and with Jamie Hartman.

U2 received a nod in the Song: Animated Film category for their new tune “Your Song Saved My Life” from the upcoming flick Sing 2.

Morrison will compete for the Song: Independent Film award for “Down to Joy,” which is from the movie Belfast.

Like Wilson, Mothersbaugh is a two-time nominee. He’s in the running for the Score: Animated Film prize for The Mitchells vs. The Machines, and in the Score: Video Game category for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

The winners of this year’s Hollywood Music in Media Awards will be announced during a livestreamed ceremony held November 17 in Hollywood, California.

To check out all of the nominees, visit HMMAwards.com.

