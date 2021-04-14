Brian Wilson joins lineup of Little Kids Rock Foundation’s 2021 virtual benefit, taking place tonight

Courtesy of Little Kids Rock Foundation

The 2021 edition of the Little Kids Rock Foundation’s annual benefit show takes place tonight and, as previously reported, will be a virtual event for a second consecutive year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson and rock guitar whiz Steve Vai recently were added to the list of well-known artists and entertainers that will appear and/or perform on the show. They join a lineup that also includes Carlos Santana and his wife, Santana drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, Todd Rundgren, Ides of March and ex-Survivor member Jim Peterik, Peter & Gordon‘s Peter Asher, Jon Secada, Warren Haynes, Metallica‘s James Hetfield, Jack Black, Craig Robinson and Yo-Yo Ma.

In addition, T-Boz of TLC will serve as one of the evening’s hosts. The show begins at 8 p.m. ET.

General admission tickets to view the event are free. VIP tickets also are available, offering guests access to interactive experiences starting one hour before the main show. Those who would like to donate to the Little Kids Rock Foundation can do so by visiting LittleKidsRock.org.

In addition, the foundation has launched a silent auction at Givergy.us. Among the items and experiences up for bid are tickets to the sold-out 2021 KISS Kruise; a drumhead signed by Mick Fleetwood; a stage outfit worn by The B-52s‘ Fred Schneider; virtual meet-and-greets with Rush‘s Alex Lifeson, Sheila E., ex-Billy Joel drummer Liberty DeVitto and Vai; and guitars autographed by Rundgren, John Mellencamp, Jackson Browne, Joe Walsh, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons and Slash.

Money raised helps fund the organization’s work providing musical instruments to and supporting music-education programs in inner-city schools across the U.S.

