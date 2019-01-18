Bridal Cotton Candy Instead of Bouquets?! I Love This Tasty Idea!

It’s a known fact that it costs a lot to get married and couples are always looking for a way to cut costs. So brides, how about trying this cost-cutting strategy of having cotton candy instead of a wedding bouquet.

I mean how cute is this picture of the Bridesmaids?!

The trend may have been started by a bride named Faheema Chaudhury who said, “I loooooove cotton candy and knew I had to make a cotton candy bouquet for my wedding.”

The trend is becoming popular with other brides who are giving their bridesmaids the fluff of cotton candy to hold and some are holding on to the fluffy treat all night.

What do you think of the new cotton candy bouquet trend? What do you think is the most costly part of a wedding?