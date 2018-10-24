Bride Does “Mean Girls” Prank On Bridesmaids!

Remember when Cady told Regina that her Kalteen bars were a Swedish nutrition bar meant to lose weight when actually they put weight ON? Dirty trick!

Well there’s a woman in Australia named Penny who kinda did the same thing with her bridesmaids!

Penny says that in the month leading up to the wedding, she’d make them breakfast smoothies every day. She SAID they were, quote, “slimming smoothies” so all three of them would look skinny at the wedding.

But she was secretly putting a triple serving of WEIGHT GAIN POWDER from a bodybuilding shop in her sisters’ drinks . . . to plump them up so she’d look skinnier next to them in photos.

And her plan worked . . . they both gained enough weight that they had to have their dresses altered to fit.

So Penny says when she looks at her wedding photos now, quote, “I sometimes feel a twinge of guilt . . . but mostly I feel happy.”

Have you ever done something to sabotage a friend to make you look better?!