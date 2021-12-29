Bridgerton Announces Season 2 Date

Bridgerton debuted one year ago on December 25th.

Fans were sad to learn that season two would not premiere on December 25, 2021.

Instead, fans received an announcement for the new date done the Bridgerton way.

Cast members received a piece of paper to read noting that paper is the traditional first-anniversary gift.

They announced season two will premiere on March 25, 2022.

Do you still plan to watch even though Rege-Jean Page will not be in the series?