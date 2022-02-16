‘Bridgerton’-Inspired Reality Dating Show ‘The Courtship’ Heads to NBC

Think Bridgerton meets The Bachelor. That is the new NBC series, The Courtship.

The show features Nicole Remy a Seattle woman looking for love.

She is headed to England to find love and gets to choose from 16 eligible bachelors.

The men will have to use courting methods of the 1800s.

Think handwritten love letters, carriage rides and mysterious formal balls.

Show premieres on March 6 on NBC and Peacock.

Do you plan to watch?