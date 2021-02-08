‘Bridgerton’ Is Giving A Boost To Corset Sales

Bridgerton is a pop culture phenomenon, and not only is it making period dramas more popular, but it’s boosting the sales of corsets. Since the show aired, retailers like Etsy and Corset Story has seen an increase in sales. One company called Orchard Corsets has seen a 71% in sales. Etsy has seen a 91% increase in searches for corsets. Also, many of the retailers on Amazon selling corsets have sold out or are on backorder. Corsets are uncomfortable, but would you wear one now that you’ve seen them in Bridgerton?