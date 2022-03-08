“Bridgerton” Season 2 Soundtrack Will Cover Harry Styles, Rihanna, and More

Season 2 of the Netflix hit show “Bridgerton” will be released on March 25th.

As fans wait with anticipation, the show’s music supervisor has released the official soundtrack for season 2.

The playlist will consist of 9 cover songs including, Madonna’s “Material Girl,” “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus to be performed by the Midnight String Quartet, Rihanna’s “Diamonds” and “Sign of the Times” from Harry Styles, performed by Steve Horner.

Showrunner Chris Van Dusen said, “I chose all of these songs for very specific reasons. Each one is incredibly powerful and deeply emotional in its own special way. I always try many different songs for any one scene before landing on the perfect one to use. This season, I couldn’t be more thrilled about our musical playlist.”

What movie or T.V. show has the best soundtrack? Who does the best cover of your favorite song?