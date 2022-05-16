Season 1 and season 2 of the Netflix series, Bridgerton, followed the order of the novels written by Julia Quinn.
Season 3 will jump ahead to the focus of the fourth novel.
The focus will be on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.
Season 2 ended with Penelope overhearing Colin say he would never marry her.
Bridgerton Season 3 Will Focus on Penelope and Colin’s Love Story
