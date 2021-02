Can’t get enough of the Duke of Hastings aka Rege-Jean Page? Not only will you be able to see him this Saturday as the host of SNL but he will also be in a new movie. Rege-Jean has been cast alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith in Dungeons & Dragons. Dungeons & Dragons started out as a game in the 1970’s. Since then it has grown into video games, animated tv show and several movie attempts. No release date yet. How do you think Rege-Jean will do in this movie?