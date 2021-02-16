Bridgerton’s Season 2 Love Interest Revealed to the World

Season 2 of the Netflix hit series, Bridgerton will begin filming in the Spring in London. Season 2 will focus on older brother Anthony Bridgerton as he searches for a lady to become his Viscountess. That lady will be played by Simone Ashley. Simone is known to many because she was in the British-based Netflix show, Sex Education. Simone will play Kat Sharma. Kate is described as, newly arrived in London. Kate is a smart, headstrong, young woman who suffers no fools-Anthony Bridgerton very much included. For many, Rege-Jean Page was the fan favorite from season 1. If season 2 focuses on Anthony and Kate, and not much on The Duke, will you watch?