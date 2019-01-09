Brie Larson Is Great As Captain Marvel

We thought we were over the superhero films!  Hope begins with a hero. Check out this special look at Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel! It hits theaters March 8th.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Have You Seen The Harry Potter Dog? Time Traveler Claims He Will Be Future President Your Smartphone Is 7 Times Dirtier Than A Toilet Smoking Hookah Can Make You Fat This Machine Will Fold Your Laundry For You Sorry Kiddos…No Response…No Service!
Comments