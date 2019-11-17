Brigette Nielsen SLAPPED Madonna Across The Face Back In 1987?! And Then Did THIS!

Brigitte Nielsen dished on her feud with Madonna on The Talk on Monday. (November 11) The feud goes back to the 80s when the two women were in a club and Madonna didn’t play nice according to Nielsen.

“In 1987, I was in a club downtown with her and she kept stepping on my feet,” Bridgitte then details what got her thrown out of the club, “She was very rude and I ended up giving her a slap across the face.”

The slap wasn’t enough for Nielsen who says months later she was in the South of France when she had a one-night-stand with Madonna’s then-husband, Sean Penn.

Classy. NOT.

