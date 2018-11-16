Brightline Enters into Partnership; Changes it’s Name

Beginning in 2019, The Brightline train will no longer be known as Brightline. The intercity railroad company is changing its name to Virgin Trains USA in conjunction with its new contract with the transportation giant The Virgin Group.

The announcement was made Friday via a statement from Brightline chairman Wes Edens:

“Our private sector-led effort to reinvent passenger rail service in America is taking another leap forward with the addition of the Virgin team,” said Wes Edens, chairman of Brightline. “Virgin has built a respected and trusted brand in travel and hospitality. With our shared focus on customer experience, powered by a culture of innovation and disruption, we are well positioned to build on our success.”

An announcement was also posted on Virgin Group website.

Brightline currently has operations in Palm Beach County, Broward County, and Miami-Dade county and has plans to extend their service to the Orlando and Tampa areas.

Read more here.