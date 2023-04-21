Brightline Is Ready To Run To Orlando

There will soon be a new way to get to Orlando. Brightline yesterday showed off its new train station at Orlando International Airport. It covers 37-thousand square feet in Terminal C, and Brightline calls it their flagship station in Central Florida. It includes 2-lounges, a play area for kids and a lobby. Trains will start running this summer, and tickets will go on sale next month. Trains will run from Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton and Aventura.

When service begins this summer, Brightline will operate 16 daily round trips with hourly departures between Miami and Orlando. Brightline’s non-stop service from Miami to Orlando will take just under three hours. Trains will travel from Orlando to West Palm Beach in less than two hours.

Brightline also announced that one-way fares to and from South Florida and Orlando will start at $79 and $149 for premium service.