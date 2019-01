Police say a Brightline train struck a pedestrian in Boca Raton, Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. at Camino Real and S. Dixie Highway.

According to Boca Raton Fire Rescue, a man who is in his mid 50’s was walking with his bicycle near the tracks when the train struck his bike first, and then him.

He was taken to Delray Medical Center by a medical helicopter.

The north and southbound trains were stopped temporarily while police investigated, but are now running again.