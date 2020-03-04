Bring Me Some (Sea) Water: Melissa Etheridge wants you to join her on her fourth fan cruise

Troy Walsh/Sixthman

Troy Walsh/SixthmanCruises have gotten some bad press lately -- for obvious reasons -- but Melissa Etheridge's fourth annual fan cruise is still scheduled to set sail this October 20 from Miami. Cabins are still available for the trip, which will visit Key West, Jamaica and Great Stirrup Cay. Melissa says she's learned over the years that what the fans really want on board is more of her -- so that's what she gives them.

"This is their vacation...this is when they're taking their vacation time, to spend it with me," she tells ABC Audio. "So I've really learned that if I'm available and listen to what they like -- to just really be there and have fun with them -- that is the best thing I can do."

Which is why the Grammy-winner says, "I don't hole up [in my cabin]. I'm working all day long...That's what it's about."

Onboard, all fans get a photo and a meet & greet with Melissa, plus two to three full concerts. In addition, she and her wife -- actress, writer and producer Linda Wallem -- arrange fun activities, like game shows.

And while Melissa admits, "It took a long time for me to really get on board with this," she's now a believer.

"There's nothing cheesy or corny about this," she says of the cruise. "And it's my ideas, I'm driving this."

In addition to Melissa, the cruise also includes guest stars: This year, it's Shawn Colvin, alt-pop duo Tegan and Sara, and comedian Tig Notaro. But Melissa also wants to make one thing clear.

"It's not a gay cruise. That's not what we advertise," she says. "Of course, the majority of people on there are going to be of that persuasion. Yet it's just about music lovers, also."

Visit TheMelissaEtheridgeCruise.com for more information.

