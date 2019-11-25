Bring on the "Silent Night": Sting releases new joint holiday single with Shaggy

Interscope Records

Sting has teamed up again with reggae star Shaggy, with whom he recorded the Grammy-winning 2018 album 44/876, for a reggae-flavored new holiday tune.

Titled "Silent Night (Christmas Is Coming)," the new song combines the yuletide classic "Silent Night" with a new original song.

The track is available now as a digital single and via streaming services, and you also can listen to it at Sting's official YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Sting and Shaggy will be featured giving the debut live performance of "Silent Night (Christmas Is Coming)" on the ABC television special Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, which premieres on Thanksgiving, this Thursday, November 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

Last year, Sting and Shaggy mounted a major tour in support of 44/876, which went on to win the Best Reggae Album prize at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

