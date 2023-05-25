British MP calls for ban on Roger Waters’ Manchester show following Berlin concert controversy

Roberto Serra – Iguana Press/Getty Images

Roger Waters is once again facing the possibility of having a show canceled because of his political beliefs.

The Belfast Telegraph reports British Labour MP Christian Wakeford has expressed concerns about the rocker’s scheduled June show at Manchester’s AO Arena.

“The city of Manchester has a rich and vibrant history in which those of different faiths and backgrounds have lived together, as well as stood together through difficult times and times of division,” Wakeford told the House of Commons. “So I’m concerned to note that Roger Waters is due to play at the AO Arena in Manchester next month.”

Wakeford pointed to Waters’ recent Berlin show, which has been getting backlash for the use of images of Anne Frank and a pig with a Star of David on it, as well as Waters dressing as what appeared to be an SS soldier.

That show sparked a tweet from the State of Israel’s official account, reading, “Good morning to every one but Roger Waters who spent the evening in Berlin (Yes Berlin) desecrating the memory of Anne Frank and the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust.”

Wakeford asked that the House of Commons “agree with me that concerts like this have no place in our society and shouldn’t go ahead.” Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt did indicate that she would “make sure that all relevant departments have heard (Mr Wakeford’s) concerns today.”

Waters’ May show in Frankfurt was initially banned by the local government due to Waters’ perceived antisemitism, before a court overturned the ruling. Billboard reports that at the Berlin show, Waters projected a message that read, “The show will start in 10 minutes and a court in Frankfurt has ruled that I am not an antisemite… just to be clear, I condemn antisemitism unreservedly.”

