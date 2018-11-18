British PM Warns Against Ouster as Brexit Inches Closer

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday that an effort to replace her likely would not make Brexit negotiations easier. The statement came days after negotiators developed a draft deal to allow Britain to exit the European Union.

May said to Sky News, “A change of leadership at this point isn’t going to make the negotiations any easier and it isn’t going to change the parliamentary arithmetic.”

The announcement last week that an agreement had been drafted resulted in both the opposition and large number of May’s own Conservatives speaking out against it. Two Cabinet ministers as well as several junior government members left as a result.

In addition, more than 20 lawmakers have issued letters expressing no confidence in May. Forty-eight letters — or 15 percent of Conservative lawmakers — are necessary to hold a vote aimed at challenging May.

Regarding the political attacks against her, May said, “”It doesn’t distract me. Politics is a tough business and I’ve been in it for a long time.”

Many pro-Brexit Conservatives prefer to detach completely with the EU, rather than continuing to have close trade ties that could leave Britain vulnerable.

The draft agreement still foresees Britain leaving the EU on March 29, but remaining a part of the bloc’s single market, and still being bound by its rules, until the end of 2020. It would also keep Britain locked into a customs arrangement with the EU unless a new deal is established.

While speaking at an event on Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel commented, “I am very happy it was possible to come up with a proposal after long, and not easy, negotiations.” Merkel explained that British Parliament and the parliaments of the 27 remaining EU member nations will now need to analyze the deal, and that the next week is “going to be critical” for Brexit talks to be successful.