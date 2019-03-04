British Royal Family Sets Social Media Guidelines After Meghan and Kate Abuse

The British Royal Family are making moves to set Internet trolls straight, publishing a set of “social media community guidelines” on Monday. The goal is to protect its royals from online abuse.

The royal family released a set of guidelines stating, “We ask that anyone engaging with our social media channels shows courtesy, kindness and respect for all other members of our social media communities.”

Today we have published guidelines for interacting with The @RoyalFamily, @ClarenceHouse and Kensington Palace social media channels. Read in full here: https://t.co/1qdvEoDktd — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 4, 2019

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge have been subjects of abusive comments on social media over the years. This propelled Kensington Palace to reach out to social media firms to crack down on the issue. The royal team is reserving the right to hide, delete, block and report comments and users that do not adhere to their social media terms and guidelines.