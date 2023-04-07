Britney Doesn’t Like Singing Anymore?!

Britney Spears is reportedly being urged to release an album by one of her closest friends.

In fact, Spears’ manager and a longtime friend allegedly staged a career intervention for the singer during their recent trip to Mexico in an effort to convince her to pick up producing music again.

We already know that the “Gimme More” singer was traveling to Mexico with her longtime friend and agent, Cade Hudson, who has told her that she “cannot throw in the towel yet.”

The 34-year-old former talent agent thinks that if Spears releases new music, she will “get back to herself.” The biggest obstacle seems to be the singer herself not really wanting to sing anymore.

Do you think that releasing new music would help Britney, or do you think that she needs more than that?