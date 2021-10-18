Britney Spears Celebrating Christmas ‘Way Early’ This Year

Britney Spears took to social media to celebrate Christmas. Even though the holiday is two months away Britney had a Christmas tree installed in her living room as a way to find a little joy.

“I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea… and it’s no secret that I’ve been through it in the past… so I might have to do things a little differently from now on!!!” Spears captioned a photo of a Christmas tree decorated in pink and gold decorations.

Britney also noted that as she gets more freedom in her life she often feels “scared” to make a mistake in the public eye. She also issued a warning to her family and hinted at retiring from show business.

“Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!!! In the meantime, I’m staying clear of the business which is all I’ve ever known my whole life,” said Britney.

Do you think Britney will officially retire from music? Are you already decorating for Christmas?