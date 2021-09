This didn’t take long, but we’re psyched about it! Netflix is giving a preview of a documentary focusing on Britney Spears’ conservatorship. On Wednesday, the streaming giant released the trailer for “Britney vs. Spears.” It’ll look into the pop star’s fight to end her conservatorship currently held by her father, Jamie. The film is set to drop September 28th, which is one day before a court hearing regarding the matter. Spears’ legal fight on the issue has been going on for over a decade.