Britney Spears Defiant Over Emotional Documentary

Britney Spears has spoken out over her documentary, “Framing Britney Spears,” which was released back in February.

In an Instagram post on March 30th Spears said, Spears says, “My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life!!!”

“It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day [sic],” says Spears.

Britney says she’s “here to pass on kindness” and that “dancing brings her joy.” The singer is trying to get her father, Jaime, dismissed as her conservator and replaced with Jodi Montgomery.

(TMZ)