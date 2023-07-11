Britney Spears’ Memoir “The Woman In Me” Gets Release Date

After more than a year of speculation about its publication, Britney Spears’ memoir, “The Woman in Me” has finally received a release date.

According to her publisher, the memoir reveals Britney’s “incredible journey” and strength, and the book website notes its “Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”

“The Woman In Me” will be released on October 24 and can be pre-ordered now.

Will you read Britney’s new memoir?