A musical featuring the songs of Britney Spears is coming to Broadway. Once Upon A One More Time will not be Britney’s life story. Her music will be wrapped around the tales of Snow White, Cinderella, Rapunzel and Sleeping Beauty. The fairy princesses will discover modern ideas featuring some of Britney’s biggest hits. The show is scheduled to open for a trial run in Chicago this fall. It will then move to New York City. What songs should be locked in for this show?