Britney Spears RETIRING Manager Confirms!

It looks as though Britney Spears’ life as a pop star is coming to an end, indefinitely. Larry Rudolph, Britney’s longtime manager has resigned and he wrote a letter to co-conservators Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery making it official.

“It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire,” Rudolph wrote.

Larry has managed Britney since the onset of her career in 1995. This new development comes as Britney petitioned the court last month about wanting to dissolve her conservatorship.

Britney told a California court that her conservatorship was “abusive” and that she wanted her father removed as co-conservator. Bessemer Trust removed itself as Britney’s co-conservator last week.

What do you think will happen next now that Britney’s manager has resigned?

Larry Rudolph has been with the singer since her early rise to fame, working with her on the likes of Baby One More Time and Toxic, and remained by her side when the conservatorship came into action in 2008 due to concerns over her mental health.