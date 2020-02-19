Britney Spears sports "Stronger" cast after breaking foot in freak dancing accident

J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD

J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAADBritney Spears had to trade in her dancing shoes for a bulky cast after she broke her left foot on Tuesday. However, it's not all that bad as the 38-year-old will also carry around an inspirational message written by boyfriend Sam Asghari while she heals.

Asghari, a personal trainer, shared the news of his girlfriend's bad break -- as well as his unwavering support of her -- on Tuesday.

"When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl," Asghari lovingly writes alongside a hospital selfie of the two using a kitten filter. "My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing."

Britney is also wearing a disposable forehead thermometer as she playfully sticks out her tongue in the snap.

The next image in Asghari's slideshow is a video of him boldly inscribing the word "Stronger" in blue and green dry erase markers as Britney happily thanks him.

The message holds a special double meaning for the singer. On top of assuring that the injury will only make Spears stronger, it's also the title of the third hit single from her RIAA-certified Diamond album Oops... I Did It Again.

"Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off," Asghari sweetly wishes.

While most comments wished Britney a speedy recovery, Jamie Lynn Spears took a moment to roast her big sister. The Zoey 101 star snarkily wrote, "Between her and Maddie we are running a hospital!!"

Maddie, Jamie Lynn's 11-year-old daughter, was also rushed to the hospital after suffering an "accident at recess" on Valentine's Day. Just like her aunt, Maddie is sporting a cast of her own -- but on her left wrist.

Britney has not commented on either injury.