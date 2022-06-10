Britney’s Wedding Was Crashed By Her Ex-Husband!

***************** BAD LANGUAGE**************

This would only happen at Britney’s wedding. Britney Spears is officially married, but not without having had some drama at her wedding. Her ex-husband, Jason Alexander, reportedly showed up to try and crash the event before being escorted away by police. And of course, Jason posted it live on social media. He was eventually arrested on an out-of-county warrant. Last year in an interview with Fox News, Jason said he and Britney were childhood sweethearts in Kentwood, Louisiana. They decided on a whim to get married in Las Vegas in 2004. By then, she was already a major pop star. Britney’s mom Lynne immediately flew to Vegas and had them both sign annulment papers. The marriage lasted 55 hours. He claims they were forced to sign under duress. Spears has several A-listers on the invite list, including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, and more. She married Sam Asghari in what was billed as an ‘intimate’ ceremony with only about 60 people invited.