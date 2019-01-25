Broadway-Bound Michael Jackson Bio-Musical Gets Title And Chicago Dates

Good News Michael Jackson fans, a musical based on the “King of Pop’s” life is coming to Broadway. Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough will open on October 29th – December 1st in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre (formerly the Oriental Theatre).

The musical is based on a novel by Lynn Nottage and will feature choreography by Christopher Wheeldon, who also will direct.

The musical will feature Jackson’s music and will tell the story of how a little boy from Gary, Indiana turned into one of the biggest artists of our time. Look for Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough to hit Broadway in 2020.

Do you think the Michael Jackson bio-musical will do good on Broadway?