Brock Turner loses appeal to overturn sexual assault convictions

Wednesday, an appeals court rejected Brock Turner’s bid for a new trial upholding his previous sexual assault and attempted rape convictions.

Turner, a former swimmer for Stanford University, was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman an intoxicated and unconscious woman outside an on-campus fraternity party.

The case went viral after the victim’s powerful statement was released online.

Judge Aaron Persky’s sentenced Turner to only six months in jail sparking nation-wide outrage by those who felt it too lenient.

Turner was released from jail in September of 2016 after serving only three months of his sentence.

In June 2018, California voters recalled Judge Aaron Persky.

Persky is the first judge since in 1977 to be removed in that manner.

Turner filed an appeal in December seeking a new trial.

Turner’s lawyers argued that the evidence presented at the trial did not support the convictions.

Judge Franklin Elia writing for the unanimous panel ruled against Turner citing there was “substantial evidence,” in the case.

