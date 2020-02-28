Brooklyn’s Coolest New Hot Spot is A Ham Bar

For those that like a little piggy on their plates Brooklyn has a new bar that pairs up it’s wine selections with ham.  Andre Huston Mack recently open &amp; Sons, a self-proclaimed “ham bar” that Food and Wine magazine says offers a rotating menu of the holiday meal staple. American hams from Tennessee, North Carolina, Kentucky, Iowa and more are offered on &amp; Sons’ menu.  Mack’s favorite current offering is the cured Iberico pork from White Oak Pastures in Georgia. Would you give a “ham bar” a try?  Which food do you think needs its own specialty bar?  Could your town support a bar featuring cured meats?

