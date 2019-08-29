Brother And Sister Save Money And Have Wedding On The Same Day! But I Think The Brady Brides Did It First!

Now that’s family love! A British brother and sister saved money on their weddings by getting married on the same day.

Andrea Walker, 31, and younger brother Christopher Brennan, 28, decided to get married together after Andrea was complaining to Christopher about the cost of her wedding adding up.

Brennan who didn’t think he could afford to get married brought up the idea to Andrea and they decided to run with it, “It was also better for my dad who is suffering from emphysema to be able to see us both get married on the same day,” said Andrea.

The couple had back-to-back ceremonies which saved them $6,145 each. “It’s really lovely that after sharing so much as kids, they’ll now share wedding anniversaries too,” said the proud father, Colin Brennan.

