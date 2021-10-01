Brothers of Liberté: The Doobie Brothers’ new studio album arrives today

Island Records

The Doobie Brothers on Friday released their first new studio album featuring all-new songs in over a decade.

Liberté features 12 original tunes by the group’s core members — Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee — produced and co-written with John Shanks, who’s previously collaborated with Bon Jovi, Stevie Nicks and many others.

The album is The Doobie Brothers’ 15th full-length studio effort and their first album of new songs since 2010’s World Gone Crazy. It’s available now on CD and digital formats.

Coinciding with Liberté‘s arrival, the band has debuted a lyric video for one of the new songs, “Shine Your Light,” on their YouTube channel.

In addition, to celebrate the albums release, The Doobie Brothers will perform and be interviewed as part of a special that will be streamed on YouTube.com starting at 7 p.m. ET.

The Doobie Brothers gave fans an early preview of Liberté in August, when they issued a self-titled digital EP featuring four songs from the album — “Oh Mexico,” “Cannonball,” “Don’t Ya Mess with Me” and “Better Days.”

Also in August, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers finally launched their 50th anniversary tour, which was postponed from 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The trek, which sees former singer/keyboardist Michael McDonald rejoining the group, continues tonight in Spokane, Washington. The 2021 portion of the outing wraps up with an October 29 concert in Allentown, Pennsylvania, while a second leg is scheduled to begin on June 2, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Visit TheDoobieBrothers.com for a full list of confirmed dates.

Here’s the track list of Liberté:

“Oh Mexico”

“Better Days”

“Don’t Ya Mess with Me”

“Cannonball”

“Wherever We Go”

“The American Dream”

“Shine Your Light”

“We Are More Than Love”

“Easy”

“Just Can’t Do This Alone”

“Good Thang”

“Amen Old Friend”

