Broward Bus Gunman Surrenders; Victim Recovering

A gunman who reportedly shot another in the stomach on a Broward County bus Saturday afternoon has turned himself in to police.

Detective Philip Toman of the Plantation Police Department says that 24-year-old Michael V. Porter surrendered to authorities just after midnight on Sunday.

According to police, Porter and the victim, who is expected to survive, boarded a Broward County Transit bus outside of a Marshalls store at Sawgrass Mills mall in Sunrise before 3 p.m.

They began arguing shortly thereafter.

A video camera on the bus captured the incident, in which one man tells the other, “I’ll crush you,” while the other responds, “I’ll kill you,” as he pulls out a gun and shoots his rival.

Davie and Sunrise police, as well as the Broward Sheriff’s Office, helped search for the gunman, according to Toman.