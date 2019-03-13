Broward County Mayor wants to band Boeing 737 Max 8 at FLL

Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen seeks to ban all Boeing 737 Max 8 aircrafts from landing at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International. The Mayor has added the issue on next Tuesday’s agenda along with a vote from the nine-member Broward Board of County Commissioners.

Currently, Southwest Airlines is the only airline that flies the Boeing 737 Max 8 out of Fort Lauderdale.

“The fact that U.S. pilots have reported problems with the Max 8 and the public wasn’t warned about it is alarming to me,” The Mayor said in a statement. “More than three hundred people have died in the past six months on these planes. I don’t want them here until they’re proven safe.”

There is a global ban on the Max 8, with Canada being the most recent county to ban the aircraft. Boeing and the FAA have both said the places are safe to fly.