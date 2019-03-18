Broward Deputy Arrested on Molestation Charges

Officials in Palm Beach County have arrested a Broward County Sheriff’s deputy after he was accused of molesting a woman almost 20-years-ago.

58-year-old Verol Cowans, of Port St. Lucie, was arrested earlier this week for sexually battering a young girl from the age of 7-years-old to the age of 11-years-old.

According to the report, the woman says Cowans would inappropriately touch her underneath her skirt, he forced her to perform oral sex on him and he would perform oral sex on her, made her watch pornographic videos with him, and attempted to have sex with her during the span of those years.

The woman also told authorities that at one point her mother unexpectedly returned home early while Cowans was attempting to have sex with her and she was forced to hide behind the refrigerator naked.

The woman told authorities that Cowans told her not to tell and she did not because she was intimated by him and believed that he was a police officer because he drove a marked BSO car and wore a law enforcement uniform.

Cowans has since been arrested and is facing four counts of sexual battery on a person under 12 years of age.

He has also been suspended from the Broward County Sheriffs department without pay.