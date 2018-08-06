Broward man fatally shoots child’s step-father, reports say

Monday, a man was found dead at the scene in an apparent shooting in Tamarac, FL.

Relatives identified the victim as Tavares Phillips.

Phillips was reportedly shot in the back at the home he shared with his wife and step-son.

Phillips was shot in the back by a man as he was putting the child in the car to take him or her to the hospital for a scheduled surgery, according to reports.

Authorities say the suspected gunman was arrested hours later after being found in Pompano Beach.

The suspect is believed to be the biological father to Phillips step child.

Police have not confirmed the shooter’s identity, relation to the victim or a motive for the shooting at this time.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

