Broward Officials Hold Press Conference on One Year Anniversary of Parkland Shooting

Today marks one year since 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Prosecutors say Nikolas Cruz was armed with an AR-15 style assault rifle when he entered a building packed with students and teachers and opened fire into classrooms.

Cruz was a former student at the Parkland school. He allegedly managed to stalk several floors of the building, killing 14 students and three staff members and injuring 17 others.

He eventually dropped his gun and fled the scene, blending in with students as they ran to safety.

Over an hour after the shooting started he was taken into custody without incident.

It was the deadliest shooting at a high school in U.S. history, passing the Columbine High School shooting in 1999.

The shooting recharged the gun control debate across the country. Leading the way were students and survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

They organized the March For Our Lives in Washington, DC, where as many as two-million people showed up in the nation’s capital to demand tighter gun regulations.

The movement also spurred walkouts at schools across the country in hopes of bringing attention to gun violence in schools.

Survivors of the shooting have also been outspoken advocates for changing gun laws.

Broward’s schools Superintendent Robert Runcie gave a news conference on this one year anniversary of the Parkland mass shooting.

Runcie says he agrees with Governor Ron DeSantis’ call for a grand jury to study school safety.

He says he’s in favor of anything that improves school security Meanwhile, the governor says he will not remove Runcie from office.