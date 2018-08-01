Broward School District Suspends MSD Shooting Investigation

The Broward County School District announced Wednesday that it has stopped its internal investigation into February’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The reason being given for the abrupt action is that the school’s personnel are awaiting interviews by the state commission that is also investigating the shooting. The District does not want to repeat the process and conjure up painful memories again for those staff members.

Just last week, the Broward County School District hired a retired Secret Service agent to conduct an internal investigation about the staff’s actions before and during the rampage. Superintendent Robert Runcie selected Steve Wexler to examine the reactions of Principal Ty Thompson, as well as assistant principals, security personnel, and others.

The District’s statement announcing the suspension of its investigation says, “We recognize that the [Marjory Stoneman Douglas] staff is continuing to recover from this tragedy. To avoid asking them to participate in duplicate interviews and to streamline the process, the district has decided to suspend its internal review, and give priority to the MSD Commission’s investigation.”

The District added that the state commission will share its findings with District officials.

