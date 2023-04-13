Broward Schools Are Closed

It’s wet. At one point yesterday, the National Weather Service warned life-threatening flash flooding was possible in parts of Broward County. It could be another wet, messy day in South Florida. The National Weather Service has a Flood Watch in effect through tonight in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Excessive rainfall could lead to flooding in rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas. The flooding is giving Broward County students a day off. The school district announced yesterday that all schools and district officers are closed today due to inclement weather. All afterschool activities, events and extracurricular activities are also canceled. Miami-Dade has not announced any closures. Plus, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport closed yesterday afternoon after 20 inches of rain fell in 6-hours. Dozens of flights were canceled. FLL officials expect the airport will be closed until at least noon today.