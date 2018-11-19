Broward SOE Snipes Resigns, Could Sheriff Israel be Next?

The embattled supervisor of elections in Broward County, Dr. Brenda Snipes, tendered her resignation last night after presiding over a circus during the 2018 midterm election.
It is not clear when her last day will be, but after two botched elections, legal woes and the loss of more than two-thousand ballots during last week’s machine recount Snipe’s future with a new Republican Governor was tenuous.

Also, Broward’s machine recount numbers were turned in two minutes too late to be included in the statewide totals despite the fact the actual recount was finished ahead of time.

Governor-elect Ron DeSantis ran on a platform of purging the problems from Broward County including Sheriff Scott Israel whose department is under investigation by the FDLE for its handling of the Parkland mass shooting last Valentine’s Day.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott, right, walks with Sheriff Scott Israel (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

DeSantis had promised that if he was elected, the first thing he would do is remove Sheriff Israel from office. Come January, when DeSantis is sworn in, it is not clear if he will keep his promise and immediately remove Sheriff Israel, who is elected and who supported Demorcrat Andrew Gillum for Governor, or wait for the FDLE investigation to conclude.

