Broward woman pulls knife on man for complaining about her ‘loud farting’

A woman was arrested after reportedly pulling a knife on a man who complained about her passing gas while waiting in line at a Dania Beach store.

Shanetta Wilson was waiting to pay for items inside Dollar General when the man standing behind her in line voiced his displeasure at her farting loudly.

In response, the 37-year-old allegedly pulled a small knife on the victim and threatened to “gut” the man motioning her arm backward and forward as if she was going to attack him with the weapon.

She then hit the victim in the face and fled the store.

Wilson was located later on and placed under arrest after the man identified her.

She faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.