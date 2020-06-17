Bruce Hornsby releasing new album, 'Non-Secure Connection,' in August

Zappo Productions

Bruce Hornsby‘s latest solo album, Non-Secure Connection, is due out August 14.

An advanced track from the album titled “My Resolve,” a duet with James Mercer of the indie-rock band The Shins, is available now as a digital single and via streaming services.

In a statement, Hornsby calls “My Resolve” a “Sisyphean tale of the creative life, sung with a fellow climber.”

Non-Secure Connection also includes musical contributions from the late Leon Russell, Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid, Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon and the members of Bruce’s longtime backing band The Noisemakers, among others.

Russell, who died in 2016 at age 74, co-wrote the song “Anything Can Happen” with Hornsby and appears on the track thanks to a demo he recorded with Bruce over 25 years ago.

Hornsby probably is best known for the chart-topping 1987 hit “The Way It Is,” which he recorded with his old band The Range, as well as his 1990-1992 stint as a touring keyboardist with The Grateful Dead.

You can pre-order Non-Secure Connection now.

