Bruce Springsteen added Biden Celebrating America Inauguration Day concert special

Credit: Danny Clinch

Bruce Springsteen has joined President-elect Joe Biden‘s Inauguration Day festivities.

The Boss has been added to the lineup of performers for Celebrating America, an upcoming TV special airing the night of January 20. Foo Fighters and John Legend also have joined the event’s bill.

According to a press release, Springsteen, the Foos and Legend will be performing from “iconic locations across the country.” The concert also will feature previously performers Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, and singer-songwriter Ant Clemons. Additional performances will be announced leading up to Inauguration Day.

Tom Hanks will host the special, and Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington also will make appearances.

Celebrating America will air January 20 starting at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on a variety of different networks, including ABC, as well as a number of streaming and social media platforms.

By Josh Johnson

