Bruce Springsteen adds piano performance playlist to ‘Live Series’

Bruce Springsteen just released another edition of his Live Series, and while we know Bruce is a great guitar player, the latest playlist focuses on his piano prowess.

The Live Series: Songs On Keys, available on most streaming services, is a playlist of solo piano performances by The Boss, recorded around the world between 1975 and 2016.

The playlist is made up of 15 performances, including “For You,” live at CW Post College in Greenvale, New York, on December 12, 1975; “Tenth Avenue Freeze Out,” live at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 16, 1990; “Drive All Night,” live at Sovereign Bank Arena in Trenton, New Jersey, on January 22, 2005; and “Does This Bus Stop at 82nd Street,” live at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 5, 2016.

Springsteen is currently recovering from peptic ulcer disease, which forced the postponement of the remainder of his 2023 tour. He is due back out on the road with the E Street Band in 2024, with dates kicking off March 19 in Phoenix, Arizona. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

