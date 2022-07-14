Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band add UK concerts to 2023 European trek

Pedro FiÃºza/NurPhoto via Getty Images

After announcing dates for a 2023 U.S. tour leg earlier this week, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have unveiled plans to play four concerts in the United Kingdom as part of their previously announced late-spring/early-summer European trek.

The newly added shows will take place May 30 in Edinburgh, Scotland; June 16 in Birmingham, England; and July 6 and July 8 in London’s Hyde Park. Tickets for the U.K. concerts go on sale Thursday, July 21, at 9 a.m. local time. Tickets for the Edinburgh show will be available at LiveNation.co.uk, while tickets for the Birmingham gig can be purchased at AXS.com and for the London concerts at BST-HydePark.com.

Springsteen and The E Street Band’s 2023 U.S. outing is mapped out from a February 1 concert in Tampa, Florida, through an April 14 performance in Newark, New Jersey. The European leg kicks off April 28 in Barcelona, Spain, and runs through a July 25 show in Monza, Italy.

Visit BruceSpringsteen.net to check out the Boss and his group’s full schedule.

