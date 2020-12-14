Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Rock ‘SNL’ With First Appearance On The Show In 4 Years

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band finally made their return to Saturday Night Live this weekend. The band performed two new songs from the album Letter to You: “Ghosts” and “I’ll See You in My Dreams.” This was the first performance on SNL for the band in four years. It was also reportedly their first live performance in front of an audience together since the beginning of pandemic lockdowns. Following Covid-19 restrictions, the already huge band was short two members: bassist Garry Tallent and violinist Soozie Tyrell. Did you watch Springsteen and company perform on SNL? Have you listened to their new album?